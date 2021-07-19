Rouhani calls militarism a major challenge for region

"There are no barriers to the development of relations between the two countries, and we must redouble our efforts to further strengthen bilateral cooperation," President Rouhani told the Qatari Emir during a phone call which was made at the advent of Eid Al-Adha after offering congratulations on the major Islamic event to the people and government of Qatar.

The Iranian president said that the main challenge for the region is militarism as pursued by some states and the Zionist regime.

Rouhani further called for demilitarization in the region.

"Regional and international circumstances require continued cooperation, contacts and communication between the two countries," Rouhani further said.

President Rouhani also said Iran and Qatar share the same stances on stability and security in the region, calling for taking practical steps towards strengthening stability and balance in the region with the help of friendly countries.

He said that the Islamic Republic has done all it could to advance the UN efforts to establish peace in Yemen, adding that the cooperation of Muslim countries in resolving regional problems is a prime objective for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Emir of Qatar, for his part, congratulated Eid al-Adha on the people and government of Iran and described the bilateral relation between Iran and Qatar as very friendly and good.

He pointed to the sensitive situation in the region and said that his country believes that there is no military solution to regional problems and conflicts.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said that the best way to solve problems is through dialogue and the path of policitcs.

KI/5261827