11 January 2020 - 09:08

Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies at age of 79

TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, who ruled the Persian Gulf country for nearly five decades died at the age of 79 on Friday afternoon.

Muscat subsequently declared a three-day period of national mourning.

Recently, reports had suggested that the sultanate was preparing for an elaborate succession process as Qaboos’ health was not taking any turn for the better.

