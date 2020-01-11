Oman's Sultan Qaboos dies at age of 79

Muscat subsequently declared a three-day period of national mourning.
Recently, reports had suggested that the sultanate was preparing for an elaborate succession process as Qaboos’ health was not taking any turn for the better.
MNA/PR
TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, who ruled the Persian Gulf country for nearly five decades died at the age of 79 on Friday afternoon.
Muscat subsequently declared a three-day period of national mourning.
Recently, reports had suggested that the sultanate was preparing for an elaborate succession process as Qaboos’ health was not taking any turn for the better.
MNA/PR
Your Comment