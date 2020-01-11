Tragic plane incident reinforces importance of de-escalating tension in region: Johnson

"This will be an incredibly difficult time for all those families who lost loved ones in such tragic circumstances,” he said.

He said the investigation into the crash should be "comprehensive, transparent and independent", claiming that he would work with other affected nations, including Canada and Ukraine.

"Vital that all leaders now pursue a diplomatic way forward in the conflict in the region,” he added.

"This tragic accident only reinforces the importance of de-escalating tensions in the region. We can all see very clearly that further conflict will only lead to more loss and tragedy," he said.

The General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces released a statement early on Saturday noting that the cause of the Ukrainian passenger plane crash has been human error in an air defense base.

On Wednesday, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines has crashed due to technical problems after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport with at least 170 passengers and crew, mostly Iranians, on board. The airplane took off from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport and was heading to Ukrainian capital city Kyiv.

According to the spokesperson of Iran’s aviation organization, the exact number of people on board were 167 passengers and nine crew members, including 70 men, 81 women, and 15 children.

Regrettably, no one on board survived the crash. He added that the passengers were from Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, UK, and Sweden.

MNA/IRN 83629834