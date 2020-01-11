Sistan and Baluchestan border terminals’ exports growth at 33% in nine months

About 1,618,303 tons of products were exported through border terminals of “Mirjaveh” and Milak” in the first nine months of the current year, showing a 33 percent growth both in tonnage, the report added.

Due to its unique capacities such as neighborliness with the two countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan and also location in international high seas outside Strait of Hormuz, Sistan and Baluchestan province enjoys excellent situation in the development of foreign trade, transit and transport, he added.

In order to boom exports and transit via border terminals, the provincial border terminals have focused on equipping border terminals, intersectional coordination and planning and using the high capacities of the private sector optimally, the director general added.

He went on to say that 708,446 passengers transited via Milak and Mirjaveh border terminals from March 21 to Dec. 22, showing a 40 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

