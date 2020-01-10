Canadian delegation en route to Iran over tragic place crash: Mousavi

“Based on arrangements made between the foreign ministries of Iran and Canada, a 10-member Canadian delegation is heading to Iran in order to deal with the Canadian victims of the regrettable crash of the Ukrainian plane,” Iranian Foreign Ministry website quoted Mousavi as saying on Friday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will make every effort to facilitate the work of countries whose nationals have been hit by this tragic incident,” the spokesman noted.

“The results of technical investigations will be transparently publicized once completed according to the ICAO regulations and in cooperation with the representatives of Ukraine, Boeing, and supervising experts from other countries affected,” he added.

On Wednesday, a Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport claiming the lives of all 176 people on board.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has begun investigation into the cause of this plane crash in accordance with the international standards and the ICAO’s (International Civil Aviation Organization’s) criteria and has invited Ukraine, as the owner of the plane, and the Boeing Company, as the plane manufacturer, to take part in the investigation,” he explained.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the presence of experts from the countries whose nationals have been killed in the tragic incident, and requests the Canadian prime minister and any other government with information about this issue to give the information to the committee investigating the incident in Iran,” added Mousavi.

MNA/MFA