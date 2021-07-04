Philippine military plane crashes with 92 people aboard

At least 17 people were killed, and it was feared that the toll would climb, New York Times reported.

The head of the Philippine armed forces, Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, said the plane missed a runway while trying to land. He said it crashed near a village called Bangkal in the town of Patikul. He said 40 people had been rescued.

“We are doing our best effort to rescue the passengers, our ground commanders are already there,” General Sobejana said. “They are trying their best to put out the fire. So far we have 40 people rescued and being treated.”

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, a top commander in the region, said 17 bodies had been recovered.

The plane, a C-130 Hercules, was carrying at least 84 soldiers, three pilots and five crew members, as well as five military vehicles, officials said. The C-130, an American-built turboprop, is used by militaries around the world and is sometimes kept in service for decades.

RHM/PR