6 January 2020 - 12:20

Chinese amb. to Iran:

Cultural heritage belongs to all humanity

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – In a reaction to US President Trump’s threat on targeting Iranian cultural centers, Chinese Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Cheung Hua said that “cultural heritage belongs to all humanity.”

He maid the remarks on Monday in a tweet while also posting pictures of some cultural and historic cites in Iran.

Yesterday, US President Donald Trump had threatened that the United States will target 52 sensitive cultural sites of the Islamic Republic of Iran in case Iran carried out its promised revenge over the US assassination of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Trump’s threat of Iran faced widespread condemnations both inside the outside the country but despite this, Trump repeated such threat yesterday.

The United States terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday.

