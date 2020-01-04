  1. Politics
4 January 2020 - 20:56

Iran, Iraq FMs discuss developments following martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed with his Iraqi counterpart, Mohammad Ali al-Hakim, the recent developments following the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

In a telephone conversation on Saturday evening with the Iraqi foreign minister, Zarif condemned the “terrorist move” by the American forces in martyring IRGC’s Quds Force commander, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad, saying the heinous move will have its repercussions.

He also underlined Iran's support to Iraq's independence and territorial integrity. 

Al-Hakim, for his part, offered condolences over the martyrdom of General Soleimani and expressed sympathy with the Iranian government and nation.

The United States terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday.

MNA/4816562

News Code 154124

