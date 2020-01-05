Zarif, Borrell discuss US ‘state terrorism’, JCPOA

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the two sides have exchanged views on “recent tensions in the region, US’ state terrorism, and the latest developments related to the implementation of the JCPOA.”

Borrell also briefed on his talk with Zarif in a tweet. “Spoke w Iranian FM @JZarif about recent developments. Underlined need for de-escalation of tensions, to exercise restraint & avoid further escalation. Also discussed importance of preserving #JCPOA, which remains crucial for global security. I am committed to role as coordinator.”

Zarif has held phone talks with foreign ministers from different countries in the past 48 hours following US terrorist forces' assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani and PMU deputy Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Friday.

