  1. Politics
5 January 2020 - 19:55

Zarif holds talks with several counterparts over latest regional developments

Zarif holds talks with several counterparts over latest regional developments

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held separate phone conversations with a number of his counterparts, including Pakistani and Indian FMs, over the latest developments following the US assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

In separate phone conversations on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with his Kazakh, Pakistani, Lebanese and Indian counterparts.

He also held talks over phone with his Armenian and Turkmen counterparts as well as the secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Political Bureau Chief of the Islamic Resistance Movement.

The developments ensuing from the martyrdom of General Soleimani were the key focus of the talks which were held as part of FM Zarif’s political and diplomatic consultations with international figures and officials.

The United States terrorist forces assassinated Lieutenant General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday.

MNA/

News Code 154186

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News