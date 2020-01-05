Famous Iranian TV host lashes out at Instagram censorship

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Rashidpour said that a video that he had posted on Gen. Soleimani has been removed by the US-owned social media.

Posting a photo of US President Donald Trump, he wrote “He [Trump] has admitted authorizing the assassination. I posted a video that only included the ‘voice’ of the martyr of this assassination, in which was greeting people and introducing himself as the soldier of the nation. It was part of ‘Hala Khorshid’ [TV show] in which I had talked with the General. Instagram removed the video instantly from my page. Now I have posted the photo of the commander. We shall now wait and see if Instagram will remove it.”

Instagram is removing posts related to the Iranian general and has even removed pages of Iranians and some news agencies such as Tasnim that were covering news of the US’ act of terrorism.

Team Melli and Brighton winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh had also reacted to Instagram censorship, writing “Why Instagram should remove posts related to an individual who has defended our borders and our people, I cannot understand. Borders of the country are considered sacred for all Iranians and it has nothing to do with different governments and every soldier who offers their life for these borders is dear to the people.”

Upon Trump’s order, US terrorist forces launched airstrikes at Baghdad airport on Friday, assassinating IRGC Quds Force commander Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and PMU deputy Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

