8 February 2020 - 10:37

US senators put pressure on Twitter to ban Iranian officials

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – A number of Republican senators are ramping up pressure against Twitter to ban accounts of Iranian officials despite American claims on freedom of speech.

Four senators, led by Ted Cruz, wrote a letter to CEO Jack Dorsey claiming that Twitter may be violating US sanctions by letting Iranian leaders maintain accounts in the social media.

Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton, and Marsha Blackburn, who are all known for sticking to a hardline stance on Iran, are the other senators signing the letter.

They refer to US sanctions on the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and Foreign Minister Zarif, claiming that American companies are violating the sanctions by providing services to the Iranian leaders.

The other point is that Twitter has become a major political target for Cruz and other Republicans, who say the company and other Silicon Valley giants are biased against conservatives and the Trump administration.

American controlled social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, have removed some pages and posts of Iranians during the past year. The most recent wave of removal came last month as Iranians took to the platforms to pay tribute to Marty Lieutenant General Soleimani who was assassinated by US on Jan. 3.

