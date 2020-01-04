Afghan soil will not be used against other nations: Ghani

Following the assassination of the IRGC Quds Force, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani said that the United States and Iran should “solve their disputes through dialogue.”

“We call on our great neighbor Iran — with which we share similarities in language, religion, history and culture — and the United States of America, which is a strategic and fundamental partner of Afghanistan, to prevent tensions and we hope that both sides can solve their disputes through dialogue,” the Afghan leader also said in a statement.

In a tweet on Friday Ghani also wrote, "The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan closely monitors the situations in the region and seeks bilateral and multilateral ties with all countries in the region and the world.”

“The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is gravely concerned about a possible increase in violence in the region. In my telephone conversation with the US Secretary of State, I once again emphasized that Afghan soil must not be used against a third country or in regional conflicts.” Ghani added.

CE Abdullah also issued a statement saying that he was saddened by the incident and offers condolences to the Iranian people and Soleimani's family.

The United States terrorist forces assassinated General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an attack at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.

General Soleimani’s body will be transferred to Iran on Monday to be buried in his hometown, Kerman.

MNA/PR