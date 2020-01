QOM, Jan. 04 (MNA) – A ceremony was held on Sat. at the holy Shrine of Fatima Masumeh (PBUH) in Qom in commemoration of martyr IRGC Quds Force commander, Lt. Gen. Soleimani, and Iraq's PMU second-in-command Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated by US terrorist forces in Baghdad on Friday.