China calls for respecting sovereignty, territorial integrity of Iraq

Geng Shuang, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said at a daily briefing: “we attach high importance to the recent incidents. China has always opposed the use of forces in the international relations, and advocates that all parties should practically abide by the purpose and principle of UN Charter and basic norm of international relations."

"The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq should be respected, and the peace and stability in the Middle East and Gulf area should be maintained," he added.

"We urge all the relevant parties, especially the US, to exercise restraint and prevent the escalation of the tensions.”

MNA/PR