Iranian nation not to forsake blood of its martyrs

In his condolence message, Larijani wrote, “I congratulate and condole the martyrdom of the brave and unique commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) General Ghasem Soleimani and some of his courageous companions to Imam Zaman (PBUH), Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and also the noble nation of Islamic Iran.”

General Ghasem Soleimani, as a dignified and prominent commander, was proud of all Iranian people who cared about the development and excellence of the country and eventually, he was attained martyrdom by the most vicious and cruel Israel regime and the United States.”

“The United States should know that the great nation of Islamic Iran has so far bestowed many martyrs in this way. We will not forsake the blood of our martyrs,” he stressed.

Today, the US government is the most hated regime in the world and the global arrogance should know that they will never be able to undermine the determined wills of the great commanders with their heinous crimes.”

Martyr General Soleiani was a brilliant epitome and model of these iron wills who was nurtured in the School of Islam, he reiterated.

Major General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (the Hash al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated early hours of morning on Friday.

