Veteran Iranian actress Shahla Riahi passes away

CEO of Veteran Artists Institute, Abbas Azimi, confirmed the sad news to Mehr on Wednesday, saying the veteran actress passed away on Tuesday night, December 31.

Born in Tehran, she started stage acting at an early age in 1944, when she was seventeen. Her first appearance in cinema was in 'Golden Dreams' (1951), directed by Moezzodivan Fekri. In 1956, she became the first Iranian woman to direct a feature with 'Marjan' – a 110 minutes-35mm, black-and-white film about a tribe of gypsies that settle near a village.

Riahi's career as a film actress includes more than 72 features, with her last appearance in cinema being “An Invitation to Dinner”, directed by Davoud Movasaghi in 2000.

Mehr News Agency extends deepest condolences on her passing to her family and the Iranian artists’ community.

