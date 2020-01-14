  1. Economy
Parl. okays attachment of Shahid Kalantari, Beheshti ports to CFZ

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament agreed with the attachment of ports of Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Beheshti to Chabahar Free Industrial-Trade Zone (CFZ).

In today’ open session of the Parliament, attachment of Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Beheshti ports was agreed with 139 ‘yes’ votes, 25 ‘no’ votes and 4 abstention votes out of total 209 legislators attended in the session.

