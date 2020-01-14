Parl. okays attachment of Shahid Kalantari, Beheshti ports to CFZ

In today’ open session of the Parliament, attachment of Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Beheshti ports was agreed with 139 ‘yes’ votes, 25 ‘no’ votes and 4 abstention votes out of total 209 legislators attended in the session.
MNA/IRN83633147
TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament agreed with the attachment of ports of Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Beheshti to Chabahar Free Industrial-Trade Zone (CFZ).
In today’ open session of the Parliament, attachment of Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Beheshti ports was agreed with 139 ‘yes’ votes, 25 ‘no’ votes and 4 abstention votes out of total 209 legislators attended in the session.
MNA/IRN83633147
Your Comment