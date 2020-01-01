Pres. Rouhani inaugurates Ardabil Airport Terminal 1

Terminal 1 of Ardabil Airport has been built on an area of 8100 square meters at a cost of 600 billion rials.

The projects that had begun in 1391, was opened today in the presence of President Rouhani.

The president also attended the opening ceremony of the first phase of the airport's upgrade of flight components, built at a cost of 300 billion rials from the credit of the Iranian Airport and Air Navigation Company.

Immediately after the inauguration of Ardabil Airport projects, Rouhani left for Meshgin Shahr to open the Ahmad Beyglu Dam Project.

He inaugurated the project and was briefed by project managers on the processes.

Ahmad Beyglu Dam is an embankment dam with a capacity of 27.4 million cubic meters that can be adjusted annually with a target of 18.92 million cubic meters to supply drinking water to Meshgin Shahr and surrounding villages and 2035 hectares of agricultural land.

Heading a host of cabinet members, President Rouhani arrived in Ardabil on Wednesday morning to inaugurate a host of various projects, including 93 civil projects as well as 50 economic plans which will create jobs for more than 4000 individuals.

MNA/President.ir