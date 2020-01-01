Iran hits $100mn trade surplus in 9 months

Hamid Zadboum said on Monday that $31.8 billion of goods were also imported into the country during the same period.

"We registered a trade surplus of $100 million during the nine-month span," he added.

Referring to the big capacities of the country’s neighbors for increasing exports, Zadboum said, “According to TPO studies, Iran’s 15 neighboring countries imported about $1.16 trillion of non-oil commodities in 2018.”

He underlined the free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, saying, "Three of the mentioned 15 neighbors, namely Russia, Armenia, and Kazakhstan, are part of Eurasia and next year, when the free trade negotiations begin, we can make up to 85 percent of our trade with these countries under the free trade deal.”

China, Iraq, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Afghanistan are among the top export destinations of Iranian products, while China, UAE, Turkey, India, and Germany are mostly the five major exporters of goods to Iran.

Iran plans to launch 15 mega export projects to identify more target markets, according to TPO's former head.

