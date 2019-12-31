  1. Economy
Iran exports $146mn worth of handicrafts in 8 months

BIRJAND, Dec. 31 (MNA) – Iran exported over $146 million worth of handicrafts in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March-November), according to the deputy minister of cultural heritage.

“In the first eight months of the current year, Iran has exported over $146 million worth of handicrafts,” deputy minister of cultural heritage for handicrafts affairs, Pouya Mahmoudian, told reporters on the sidelines of his visit to Khorashad village in Birjand County, South Khorasan Province, on Tuesday.

“These handicrafts were mostly exported to Iraq and Persian Gulf littoral states,” he added.

He also announced that the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade will sign an agreement in the near future to prevent the export of raw precious and semi-precious stones.

He also voiced plans to inscribe Khusf as the city of ‘maleh’ brown cotton on the world heritage list once the necessary conditions have been provided.

