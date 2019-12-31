Rioters trained to kill people in Nov. unrest in Iran

He made the remarks late on Tue. in the commemoration ceremony of Dey 9 Epic, held in Damavand County, and pointed to the recent riots in Iran and added, “killing even one person in such incident is very painful but we should know that enemy had trained many forces for killing people of the country.”

Turning to the enemy’s malicious objectives to undermine sublime ideals and causes of the revolution he added, “if disciplinary (police) and Basij forces were not mobilized, rioters would not have mercy to the property of the people as well.”

After the gasoline price hike announced in the country, enemy left no stone unturned and made its utmost effort to create tension and insecurity in various parts of the country, he said, adding, “in the recent unrest, plots of enemies were foiled under the wise leadership of the Leader of Islamic Revolution completely.”

“The enemy seeks to destabilize the country and all of us know that they [enemy] were not protesting the gasoline price hike, rather, they were pursuing to implement their predefined plan orchestrated in this field,” he highlighted.

Although the country faces shortcomings and difficulties in economic terms, it should be kept in mind that noble nation of Islamic Iran have overcome many difficulties and today, the country will move forwards in line with instructions and recommendations of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, IRGC spokesman stressed.

MNA/IRN83615776