Semnan, Dec. 30 (MNA) – People from all walks of life took to the streets of Semnan on Monday to commemorate Dey 9 Epic, which marks massive rallies that were held on the 9th day of Iranian month of Dey (equivalent to Dec. 30, 2009) in support of the Iranian Establishment to put an end to months of foreign-sponsored unrest after the 2009 Presidential Elections.