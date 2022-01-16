Pres. Raeisi to meet Russian counterpart in Moscow next week

The Russian state television channel Rossiya-1 on Sunday announced that the Russian President Vladimir Putin will host his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raeisi for talks in Moscow next week as Russia tries to help Vienna talks to progress, Reuters reported.

Rossiya-1 did not disclose when precisely the meeting between the two presidents would take place, nor the issues they would discuss.

"That is an important meeting and contacts must continue at the highest level," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a press conference on Russian diplomatic activities in 2021 on Friday.

He said that the importance of the meeting lies in the necessity of implementing the notes on all issues and agendas, particularly given the change in the Iranian government.

Lavrov added the two countries need to analyze the guarantee of the continuation of economic exchanges and relations in other fields.

MP/PR