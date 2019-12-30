Revenge, response natural right of Iraqi people, PMU: IRGC

In its Monday statement, IRGC announced, “The US air attack on PMU bases which killed and wounded a number of Iraqi resistance and mobilization forces was a violation of Iraq’s national sovereignty and once again showed the US is a leading cause of insecurity, chaos, seizures and fueling the war in the region.”

“Certainly no free and independent nation will allow its children to be subjected to the aggression and crime of alien,” the statement added.

“Naturally, the Iraqi people and PMU have the right to retaliate and respond to the recent great US crime according to international law and charter,” the statement is read.

US forces launched deadly airstrikes against Kata'ib Hezbollah bases, which is part of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), on Sunday night, claiming that the attacks have been in response to alleged attacks targeting US and coalition forces.

According to PMU, the attacks have left at least 25 individuals martyred and another 51 injured. The targeted Kata'ib Hezbollah forces belonged to brigades 45 and 46 of the PMU, according to PMU official Jawad Kazim al-Rabi'awi.

MNA/