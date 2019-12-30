  1. Culture
30 December 2019 - 16:00

‘Arezo’ to vie at 41st Max Ophüls Prize filmfest. in Germany

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘Arezo’, co-directed by Alireza Esfandiarnezhad & Alireza Ghasemi, has been accepted into the screening program of 41st edition of Max Ophüls Prize Film Festival in Germany.

The film is about a young woman, Arezo, who puts together a drastic plan to save her mother from being deported to Afghanistan, which ultimately ends up putting her mother’s life on the line.

The cast includes Mona Pirzad, Oleg Tikhomirov, Oleg Tikhomirov, Babette Winter, Martin Luding and Sabine Far. Fransiz Walther and Adrien Barrouillet produced the film, while directors Alireza Esfandiarnezhad and Alireza Ghasemi were in charge of the script.

‘Arezo’ had premiered at 53rd Hof International Film Festival in Germany.

The 41st edition of Max Ophüls Prize Film Festival will take place in Saarbrücken, Germany from Feb. 20-26.  

