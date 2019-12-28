‘Beloved’ wins awards in 3 intl. film festivals  

'Beloved' follows the life of an 80-year-old mother named Firouzeh who is fond of her isolated lifestyle in nature with her cows. The film shows her kind and loving character and demonstrates her bravery and strength tackling the hardship of life in the Alborz Mountains without the modern comforts of technology. She believes happiness lies in the simplicity of life.

The Iranian documentary won the Best Film about Mountain Culture award at Torello's International Festival of Mountain and Adventure Films in Spain.

It also grabbed the Remarkable Film Award at China International Green Film Week.

The grand prix of the International Mountain Film Festival of Autrans in France also went to ‘Beloved’.

The successful Iranian documentary will next take part at the 18th Dhaka International Film Festival in Bangladesh.

MS/4809322