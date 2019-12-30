Iranian Cinema Critics Celebration reveals nominees in various categories

The nominees for Best Film consideration are: ‘Warden’, directed by Nima Javidi, ‘When the Moon Was Full’ by Narges Abyar, ‘Gholamreza Takhti’ by Bahram Tavakoli, ‘Castle of Dreams’ by Reza Mirkarimi, ‘Just 6.5’ by Saeed Roustaei, and ‘The Clown’ by Homayoun Ghanizadeh.

All these directors plus Siavash As’adi for ‘Darkhongah’ have been nominated for Best Director Award.

The list of nominees for Best script includes ‘When the Moon Was Full’, ‘Warden’, ‘Just 6.5’, ‘Swear’, and ‘Castle of Dreams’.

Elnaz Shakerdoust (‘When the Moon Was Full’), Zhaleh Sameti (‘Darkhongah’), Zhila Shahi (‘Castle of Dreams’), Fatemeh Motamed Aria (The African Violet), and Hedieh Tehrani (‘Orange Days’) are nominated for Best Actress Award.

Nominees for Best Actor Award include Amin Hayai (‘Darkhongah’), Payman Ma’adi (Just 6.5), Hamed Behdad (Castle of Dreams), Navid Mohammadzadeh (Warden), and Houtan Shakiba (‘When the Moon Was Full’).

Winners will be announced during a gala organized by the Society for Cinema Critics and Screenwriters.

