30 December 2019 - 12:30

‘Ceremony Night’ goes to Slamdance filmfest. in US

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Iranian short ‘Ceremony Night’, directed by Behnam Abedi, has made it into the official selection of the Oscar-qualifying Slamdance Film Festival in the US.

An hour before the fair is opened, a worker falls from the top of a Ferris wheel. As he is taken to the hospital, the other workers keep preparing for the big opening ceremony. One worker has questions.

The film will be taking part at the 26th edition of the Oscar-qualifying Slamdance Film Festival in the US.

The festival was launched in 1995 as an alternative to Sundance. The fest, which takes place at the Treasure Mountain Inn in Park City, Utah, from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, will screen 23 movies including 10 world premieres, five North American premieres, and one US premiere, according to Variety.

