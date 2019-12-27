SP Phase 14 gas production rises

According to Mohammad Mahdi Tavassolipoor, operator of South Pars Phase 14 development project, the new offshore platform of Phase 14 will operate at full capacity in coming days.

In May, local technicians installed the last flare stack of the offshore platforms in Phase 14.

In April 2017, the South Pars Phases 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 were inaugurated by President Hassan Rouhani.

South Pars field is the world's largest gas field, shared between Iran and Qatar, covering an area of 3,700 square kilometers of Iran's territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

The giant reservoir is being developed in 24 phases.

