Dey 9 symbol of Iranians’ dignity, independence & awareness

“The 9 Dey Epic is a symbol of Iranians’ dignity, independence and awareness, who sought to save Islamic principles and Revolutions' goals against the enemies,” it said.

Referring to enemies’ trouble seeking scenarios and measures in 2009, the statement underscored that the enemies are attempting to create a gap between the Iranian nation and the establishment to retaliate their failures in the region and west Asia.

The Army also urged all Iranians to take part in Monday rallies, to be held to commemorate anniversary of the 9 Dey Epic, to prove the nation’s support for the Islamic Republic.

Dey 9 Epic, which marks massive rallies that were held on the 9th day of Iranian month of Dey (equivalent to Dec. 30, 2009) in support of the Iranian Establishment to put an end to months of foreign-sponsored unrest after the 2009 Presidential Elections.

