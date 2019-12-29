  1. Politics
29 December 2019 - 16:26

Army's statement to honor 9 Dey Epic:

Dey 9 symbol of Iranians’ dignity, independence & awareness

Dey 9 symbol of Iranians’ dignity, independence & awareness

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – In its statement on Sunday on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of Dey 9 Epic (Dec. 30, 2009), Islamic Republic of Iran Army named the occasion a ‘symbol of Iranians’ dignity, independence and awareness.’

“The 9 Dey Epic is a symbol of Iranians’ dignity, independence and awareness, who sought to save Islamic principles and Revolutions' goals against the enemies,” it said.

Referring to enemies’ trouble seeking scenarios and measures in 2009, the statement underscored that the enemies are attempting to create a gap between the Iranian nation and the establishment to retaliate their failures in the region and west Asia.

The Army also urged all Iranians to take part in Monday rallies, to be held to commemorate anniversary of the 9 Dey Epic, to prove the nation’s support for the Islamic Republic.

Dey 9 Epic, which marks massive rallies that were held on the 9th day of Iranian month of Dey (equivalent to Dec. 30, 2009) in support of the Iranian Establishment to put an end to months of foreign-sponsored unrest after the 2009 Presidential Elections.

MNA/4810308

News Code 153835

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News