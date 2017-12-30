Iranians commemorate ‘Dec. 30 Epic’ anniversary

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Rallies throughout Iran are being held to commemorate the 8th anniversary of the December 30 (9-Day Epic) in support of the Islamic Establishment and marking the end of unrest following 2009 elections.

Rallies were held in Tehran and other cities across Iran on Saturday December 30 (9th of Iranian month Dey), and people from all walks of lives took to the streets to mark the end of several months of unrest which followed the announcement of 2009 presidential elections.

In Tehran’s massive rally, Ayatollah Mohsen Araki led the ceremony in Musala-ye Tehran and huge number of people from all walks of life were holding banners marking the unity among the people and renewing their support for the Islamic Republic.

In his address to the people, Ayatollah Mohsen Araki highlighted that Iranians will always support the Islamic Republic and they will disappoint the enemies.

KI/4186376