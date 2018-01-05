Rallies held across Iran in support of Islamic establishment

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – Iranians across the country took to the streets after Friday prayers to show their support for the Islamic establishment.

Following rallies in Iranian major cities including ones that witnessed riots and violent clashes, people in the capital Tehran along with their fellow Iranians took to the streets after Friday prayers to show their support for the Islamic establishment.

The people in Tehran and other cities in the province of Tehran rallied against the enemies’ plots to turn the country into violence. The protesters were carrying national Iranian flags condemning the rioters to try to turn the country into chaos.

This is the third consecutive day cities in Iran have been the scene of massive rallies to reiterate their support for the Islamic establishment.

KI/4191598