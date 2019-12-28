Joint drills show strengthened multi-polar world: Russian official

Shabanov told IRNA on Saturday that the trilateral drills show that the international system no longer believes in unilateral system dictated by the US.

In fact, the joint military drill was a response to the US and NATO's security challenge, he said, adding that the US and the West are the root cause of instability in the Middle East.

Leaders of the three countries are aware of the fact that preserving peace and stability in the region depends on measures made by them.

He reiterated that Iran, Russia and China are three key powers in the region.

Holding the military drills is the start of security and military cooperation and is important for the future of the region and the world against tensions created by terrorism and NATO.

Stressing the importance of holding such drills, he said maintaining cooperation between military systems of Russia, Iran and China for preserving stability in the world is of prime importance.

