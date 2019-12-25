Tajikistan hosts specialized expo of Iranian goods

According to the report, over 50 notable Iranian companies participated at the exhibition, showcasing various spheres of Iran's economy such as food processing, construction, agriculture, medical equipment, packaging equipment, household products, ventilation systems, etc.

A joint forum between Iranian businesspersons and their Tajik counterparts were held on the sidelines of the exhibition at the conference hall of State Complex Kokhi Borbad in Dushanbe.

Speaking at the business forum, the head of Tajikistan’s chamber of commerce described the exhibition as a valuable opportunity for expanding trade and providing a platform for talks among those active in the economic sector of both countries.

The Iranian ambassador to Dushanbe, who was also taking part in the forum, stressed Iran’s keen interest in developing cooperation with Tajikistan in all fields.

Iran has a permanent exhibition of its goods and services called 'Almas' in Dushanbe, which opened in May 2017.

The exhibition is said to be aimed at widening the commercial and economic relations between the two countries, investment opportunities in Tajikistan, search for business partners, and the creation of joint ventures.

