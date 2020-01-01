Tajikistan keen on using Chabahar port’s capacities

High capacities, capabilities and geographical situation of Chabahar port have led Tajikistan to take interest in using facilities of this strategic port, said the ambassador.

He made the remarks on Wed. in his meeting with the social-political deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchestan province and added, “the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan share more commonalities especially in the fields of culture and literature.”

Unlike previous years, Iran and Tajikistan managed to strengthen their ties in all fields in the current year (started March 21), he emphasized.

Each of the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan has expressed their political will for strengthening bilateral relations, so that a joint commission was held in Tehran for broadening ties, he said, adding that in this regard, an exhibition of Iranian goods was recently held in Tajikistan and this issue shows that the two countries are determined to strengthen their ties in all levels.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zahedi pointed to the tourism capacities of the two countries and stated, “Tajikistan is home to many must-see sites with breathtaking views and it is hoped that Tajik tourism hubs would turn into a major destination for Iranian people.”

He called on responsible officials of the two countries to take effective steps in line with enhancing and promoting ties between Iran and Tajikistan.

MNA/IRN83616217