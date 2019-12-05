Iran, Tajikistan to expand ties in scientific spheres

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said Wednesday that based on an agreement reached earlier in the day with Tajikistan Minister of Energy and Water Resources Usmonali Usmonzoda, the countries will hold joint educational courses and exchange scientific and specialized forces.

He said that Iran is ready to grant scholarships to the Tajik experts to use the country's educational and research capacities.

The minister noted that Iran and Tajikistan have concluded good deals in line with enhancing economic, cultural and scientific ties during the 13th Meeting of Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Commission.

Ardakanian also expressed hope that the Tajik president's upcoming visit to Tehran will pave way for further development of ties in these areas.

