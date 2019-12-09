Iran to complete construction of Tajikistan’s Esteghlal tunnel

He made the remarks on Monday while pointing to the agreement made between Tajikistan’s minister of energy and water resources and Iranian minister of energy and adding, “it was decided that Iran will take the necessary measures for the completion of the construction of Esteghlal Tunnel in Tajikistan.”

As long as 5 km, the Esteghlal Tunnel in Tajikistan was constructed in 2006 by Iranian expert engineers. Some parts of the construction have been left half-finished since 2006.

Under the agreement made in recent days between Iranian and Tajik ministers of energy, it was decided that Iran would take the necessary steps for the completion of the lighting of the tunnel.

Esteghlal Tunnel links the capital of Tajikistan to northern part of the country, he said, adding, “this tunnel was constructed by the Islamic Republic of Iran in three years, costing $60 million."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Moradi pointed to the meeting of Governing Board of Urban Water Management Regional Center, which was held in Tehran on Dec. 5, and added, “in this meeting, constructive talks were held with Tajik’s minister of energy and water resources. Accordingly, it was decided that Iran will take part in development projects in Tajikistan.”

In addition, it was envisioned that necessary measures should be taken for the export of technical and engineering services to Tajikistan in the field of hydroelectricity power plants and construction of dam, Moradi added.

