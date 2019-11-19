Iran to expand tech. cooperation with Turkey: VP Sattari

Turkey is one of the countries that has not only made good progress in international communications in the field of science and technology, but also has made excellent interactions with Iran as a strategic partner, said Sattari referring to Iran-Turkey scientific cooperation.

Iran is trying to expand its relations with Turkey in the field of science and technology in line with international relations, he added, saying that the country has a lot of scientists and Iran is going to cooperate with them in different fields.

Sattari also mentioned that scientific relations between Iran and Turkey has not yet reached a desirable level as the two countries have more potential in terms of science and technology cooperation.

MNA/FNA13980827000586