20 knowledge-based firms exported Iranian-made lab equipment

Deputy head of the Office of International Business Development, Masoud Hafezi, said at least 20 knowledge-based companies active in the production of laboratory equipment and construction materials, have been able to export their products to various countries in the last two years, with help and support from the Vice-Presidency of Science and Technology.

The export destinations for the Iranian products included China, South Korea, Ecuador, Malaysia, Cuba and a number of European countries.

In order to further help these companies with the export of their products, ‘showrooms’ would be set up in the export destinations so that visitors could have a closer understanding of the quality of the Iranian products, he added.

Organizing business meetings with foreign customers is another service rendered by the Vice-Presidency of Science and Technology to these companies, he noted.

