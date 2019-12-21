Iran wins two gold medals at 2019 Asian Rowing Cup

In men’s single scull, Bahman Nassiri won the gold medal while rowers from Thailand and Vietnam ranked next.

The next gold was snatched by Nazanin Malaei in women’s single sculls. She will also compete in the final of lightweight single sculls on Sunday, according to Iran’s rowing federation website.

Both athletes have earlier won gold medals in the 2019 edition of Asian Rowing Championships in South Korea in late October.

The 2019 Asian Rowing Cup kicked off on Dec. 18 in Pattaya and will wrap up on Dec. 22.

