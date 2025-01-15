Hamas, Islamic Jihad approve Gaza ceasefire, captive exchange

Israeli and Palestinian officials said Wednesday afternoon that Hamas had given its approval to a deal to release captives and halt fighting in Gaza, according to the Times of Israel.

The media reports has said that Hamas had not submitted a formal written response yet.

Israeli officials indicated that the two sides had come to an agreement and a deal could be announced as soon as Wednesday evening. Officials say Hamas has accepted a draft agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of dozens of captives.

Hamas has accepted a draft agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of dozens of hostages, two officials involved in the talks said Tuesday, according to AP.

According to the latest reports by Israeli media, the Qatari prime minister will hold a presser to announce the Gaza ceasefire deal.

This item is being updated...