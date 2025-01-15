"News on US call to dissolve PMF is false": Hadi al-Amiri

Hadi al-Amiri, Secretary General of the Iraqi Badr Organization and head of the Fateh parliamentary bloc said on Wednesday that Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Muhammad Shia al-Sudani, had personally denied reports that the United States had requested the dissolution of the Popular Mobilization Forces.

"Al-Sudani personally emphasized to me that the news about the US request to disband the PMF or merge them is not true," he added.

The Iraqi Shia poltician stated that there is a lot of propaganda and lies being spread about the resistance and the PMF, he said.

He emphasized that the PMF are Iraq's backbone and it is everyone's duty to confront the lies.

Al-Amiri also referred to the current situation in Syria and said that what happened was a Zionist-American plot.

