Molaei gained the gold medal in the final of lightweight single sculls on Sunday. The rowers from Kazakhstan and Vietnam came second and third, respectively.

She also received another gold medal on Saturday in women’s single sculls.

In Men’s Single Scull, Bahman Nassiri won gold on Saturday, followed by rowers from Thailand, Vietnam, and Uzbekistan.

The 2019 Asian Rowing Cup was held in Pattaya, Thailand from December 18 to 22.

