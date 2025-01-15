Iran’s Army always ready to defend country: Gen. Heidari

The Army Ground Force of the country has been turned into a force with fully mobile offensive capabilities and rapid reaction, he stated.

Brigadier General Heidari pointed to sublime remarks by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on shattering the enemy’s power and dashing hopes of enemy, and stated that the Army Ground Force, with sharp eyes, vigilant minds and unwavering will, is always ready to defend the country against enemies with utmost power.

He then referred to the way of accessing these two important and strategic components and emphasized that understanding and recognizing the true concepts and principles of guardianship and obedience to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution is achieved through procuring, producing, distributing and equipping of the Ground Force units.

Any stupid act by the enemies of the Islamic Revolution will receive a crushing response from the Army Ground Force, he warned.

