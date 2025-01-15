Yemeni op. against US aircraft carrier in Red Sea successful

"This operation was carried out by a missile and drone unit, with cruise missiles and drones, while the air force was attempting to attack Yemen," the Yemeni military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This operation was successfully carried out by God's grace. The attack on the aircraft carrier Truman is the sixth attack on that ship since its arrival in the Red Sea," Saree said.

"We are ready to confront any escalation of aggression by America and Israel, and we are ready to fulfill our duty towards the oppressed Palestinian people," he continued.

"Our operations will not stop unless the attacks on Gaza stop and the blockade of the Gaza Strip is lifted," underscored the Yemeni spokesman.

MNA