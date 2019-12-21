Iran-Japan consultations planned to continue closely: Araghchi

Referring to the Iranian President’s visit to Japan, he said that the trip came in response to Abe Shinzo's visit to Tehran.

Two countries were active during the current year, he said mentioning to the 90th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, adding that the Iranian president and Japanese prime minister met and held talks in Tehran, New York, and Tokyo during this year.

Japan is a longtime friend and important trading partner of Iran, and Iran has always had close political consultations with Japan, said Araghchi.

It was necessary to have closer and more intensive consultations with Japanese officials due to the 90th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries and the changes that are taking place, including US pressure and sanctions that have been unjustly imposed on Iran by the withdrawal of US from JCPOA, he added.

Meeting of Rouhani and Abe included intensive negotiations on bilateral, regional and international issues, as well as discussions on US sanctions and JCPOA, he mentioned.

Iran-Japan consultations are planned to continue closely, he added.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani left Kuala Lumpur for Tokyo early Friday at the official invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

MNA/FNA 13980930000352