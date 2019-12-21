Doors open to Japanese govt., companies for investing in Iran: Rouhani

Speaking in a meeting with senior Japanese political, economic and cultural managers, Rouhani said, "Iran’s doors are always open to the Japanese government and companies.”

At the meeting that was held on Saturday morning, before his departure for Tehran, Rouhani said, "We must not let third-party countries disrupt Iran-Japan relations.”

“There is no doubt that the United States’ illegal sanctions cannot continue in the long run and the Americans will have no choice but to abandon the fruitless path of sanctions,” he said.

He added, "We have no problem with talking with the US about our problems if they return from the wrong path that they have taken in the past 1.5 years.”

"The United States’ pressure on Iran and other countries is a bitter reality that we are facing today, but it is important to be able to find a way in these hard conditions.”

MNA/President.ir