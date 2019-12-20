  1. Politics
Zarif hails Rouhani-Abe ‘substantive, friendly’ talks

TEHRAN, Dec. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described today’s meeting between President Hassan Rouhani and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe “substantive and friendly”, expressing hope that the two nations will bolster the already amicable ties in the future.

In a Friday tweet, Zarif posted photos of a meeting between Iranian and Japanese delegations, headed by Rouhani and Abe, saying, “Substantive, friendly and frank summit between President Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister Abe Shizo.”

He further wrote the talks were aimed at “further strengthening bilateral, regional and global cooperation.”

The top Iranian diplomat also expressed gratitude to the Japanese hosts for celebrating the traditional winter solstice with Iranians, called Yalda.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Rouhani arrived in Tokyo on Friday to exchange views with Japanse officials on topics of the bilateral relations, regional and international issues with the Iranian president as a part of such diplomatic efforts.

Rouhani will wrap up his Japan visit on Sunday (Dec. 21).

