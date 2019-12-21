  1. Politics
21 December 2019 - 09:05

Rouhani leaves Tokyo for Tehran

TEHRAN, Dec. 21 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani departed the Japanese capital of Tokyo for Tehran on Saturday morning, local time.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Rouhani paid a visit to Tokyo after attending the Kuala Lumpur Summit in the Malaysian capital.

The President held a meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister on Friday to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments.

Right before his departure to Tehran, Rouhani held a meeting with a host of Japanese businesspersons and elites. He said in the meeting that Iran welcomes the participation of Japanese companies in different projects in Iran such as Chabahar Port.

Iran and Japan should continue their friendly relations and should let other countries interfere in their bilateral ties, said Rouhani.

